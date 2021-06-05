Peony Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $791.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $791.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00071373 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000779 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001993 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 9,446,047 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

