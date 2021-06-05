Pi Financial Upgrades Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) to Buy

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.05. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.

NVO stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. Novo Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$4.16. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

