Pi Financial Upgrades Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) to Buy

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.05. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.
NVO stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. Novo Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$4.16. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.
About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)
