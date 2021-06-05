Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

