Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $48,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPR opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $130.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

