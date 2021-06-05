Pitcairn Co. Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6,840.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in PACCAR by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

