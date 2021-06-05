Pitcairn Co. Has $261,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 252,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $785.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $713.85. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,842 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

