Pitcairn Co. Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $6,476,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONE opened at $197.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $136.18 and a 1 year high of $197.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.