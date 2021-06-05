Pitcairn Co. Sells 417 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

