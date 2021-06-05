Pitcairn Co. Sells 646 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKI opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.