Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432,206 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

