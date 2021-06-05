Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $174.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.01. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

