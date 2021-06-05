PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.98

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $15.17. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 104,640 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 5.11.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.