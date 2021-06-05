POA (POA) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $136,915.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,208,022 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
