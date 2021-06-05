PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0076

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $14,869.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.01011254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.95 or 0.09902120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054009 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.