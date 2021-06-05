PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) CEO Acquires $16,525.00 in Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) CEO Chris Adams Wolfe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $16,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,325.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 114.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

