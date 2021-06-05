PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.55

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.55 and traded as high as C$14.26. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 340,458 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSK. TD Securities upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.59.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

