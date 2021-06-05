Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.44), with a volume of 2,445,770 shares trading hands.

PFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £946.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.