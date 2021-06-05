Pretium Resources’ (PVG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

PVG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.13.

TSE PVG opened at C$13.04 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.53 and a 1-year high of C$19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

