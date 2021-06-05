Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,024 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.04. The stock has a market cap of $619.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

