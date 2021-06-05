Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,099 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of T opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

