Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

XOM opened at $61.45 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

