Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 66,694 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $57.81 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

