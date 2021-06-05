Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of ABM Industries worth $26,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

