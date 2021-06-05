Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.76 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,616 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Western Digital worth $24,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

