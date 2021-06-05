Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.91 Million Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Stamps.com worth $25,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stamps.com by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STMP stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

