Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $26,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THC stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,857,589 shares of company stock worth $153,331,073. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

