Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,394,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $173.95 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

