Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.2888 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

