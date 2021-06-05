Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25.
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.
