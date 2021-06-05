Purple Biotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,580 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 496 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PPBT stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.12. Purple Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

