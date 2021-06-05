PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.96% of PVH worth $72,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 178.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.04. 973,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,449. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

