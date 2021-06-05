Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Reduced by Boenning Scattergood

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $14,101,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

