Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Boosted by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMST. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

HMST opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.02. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HomeStreet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.