Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells $10,920.32 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $10,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, John J. Fry sold 217 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $12,557.79.

On Thursday, April 1st, John J. Fry sold 201 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $12,566.52.

Shares of QTRX opened at $54.09 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Quanterix by 68.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quanterix by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

