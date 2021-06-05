Quiztok Reaches Market Cap of $36.29 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $36.29 million and $272,091.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,408,416 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

