RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $544.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.99.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 705,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 261,284 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after buying an additional 147,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

