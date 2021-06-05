Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 34,130 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 451.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $794,606 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

