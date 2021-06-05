Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 315.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.10. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

