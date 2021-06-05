Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.19.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $211.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $213.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.