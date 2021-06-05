Raymond James Increases The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $67.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DSGX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

DSGX opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27 and a beta of 1.08.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

