Raymond James Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $112.41 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.