Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Raised by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 396,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

