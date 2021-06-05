Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to “Buy”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.4663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

