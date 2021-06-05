Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY opened at $19.82 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

