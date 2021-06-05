Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 200.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other PAVmed news, CEO Lishan Aklog purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAVM. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

