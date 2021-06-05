Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $209,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,966,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $298.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

