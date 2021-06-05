Restaurant Brands International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,278 put options on the company. This is an increase of 635% compared to the typical volume of 582 put options.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,602 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,656 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.