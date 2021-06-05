Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of analysts have commented on RPAI shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 976,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

