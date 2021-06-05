Reviewing Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) & Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Commerce 27.82% 10.41% 1.03% Glacier Bancorp 36.81% 13.41% 1.66%

Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of Commerce pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Commerce and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.56%. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.88%. Given Bank of Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Bank of Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Commerce and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Commerce $64.13 million 3.91 $14.16 million $0.89 16.69 Glacier Bancorp $799.93 million 6.92 $266.40 million $2.81 20.62

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce. Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Bank of Commerce on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate, consumer, construction, term, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides sweep arrangements, safe deposit boxes, collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. Further, it accepts collateral for loans, real estate, listed and unlisted securities, savings and time deposits, automobiles, machinery and equipment, and other general business assets, such as accounts receivable and inventory. The company serves customers through ten full-service offices, one limited service office, and a loan production office in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has 193 locations, including 172 branches and 21 loan or administration offices in 71 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

