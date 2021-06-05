Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Avanos Medical worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.32.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

