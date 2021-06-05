Rhumbline Advisers Sells 39,944 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,944 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

